|
Apple announces Apple Watch Series 6 with ability to measure blood oxygen levels
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 6, the latest in its line of popular smartwatches. The Series 6 model maintains the same overall design introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4 and continued with the Series 5, but it adds a variety of new sensors to allow for things like blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking.
The Series 6 will run watchOS 7, which Apple revealed at WWDC earlier this year. The software update — available for all models dating back to the Series 3 — adds native sleep tracking support, but the Series 6 will take that feature even further thanks to dedicated sensors and TKTKKT. Other major updates coming in watchOS 7 include a rebranded Fitness app with new workouts, a hand-washing feature tailored...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple ‘Time Flies’ 2020 live blogExpect Apple Watches and iPads
The Verge
CBS All Access is set to become Paramount Plus next year because branding is hardDisney has Disney Plus, Apple has Apple TV Plus, and now ViacomCBS is about to have Paramount Plus.
ViacomCBS announced that it would be renaming its..
The Verge
Microsoft xCloud launch: How to to play Xbox games from your phoneIf you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you likely now have access to Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming abilities, and can immediately jump into one of..
The Verge
Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event: rumors, news and announcementsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The event kicks off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on September 15th
The Verge
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Conference held annually in California, United States by Apple Inc.
Physical fitness State of health and well-being and, more specifically, the ability to perform aspects of sports, occupations and daily activities
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this