Apple announces Apple Watch Series 6 with ability to measure blood oxygen levels

The Verge Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple announces Apple Watch Series 6 with ability to measure blood oxygen levelsApple has announced the Apple Watch Series 6, the latest in its line of popular smartwatches. The Series 6 model maintains the same overall design introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4 and continued with the Series 5, but it adds a variety of new sensors to allow for things like blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking.

The Series 6 will run watchOS 7, which Apple revealed at WWDC earlier this year. The software update — available for all models dating back to the Series 3 — adds native sleep tracking support, but the Series 6 will take that feature even further thanks to dedicated sensors and TKTKKT. Other major updates coming in watchOS 7 include a rebranded Fitness app with new workouts, a hand-washing feature tailored...
