Apple announces new iPad Air that looks more like an iPad Pro, starting at $599 Tuesday, 15 September 2020

is unveiling a new iPad Air today that looks very similar to the company’s



Apple is unveiling a new iPad Air today that looks very similar to the company's iPad Pro. It's a significant design change from the current Air, which was brought back to life last year in between the iPad and iPad Pro. Last year's Air has thick top and bottom bezels and a button for Touch ID, but this new iPad Air has much thinner bezels all around the display. Apple's new iPad Air looks like a refresh of the iPad Pro design, and it will be available next month priced from $599. Apple is using a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640) on this new iPad Air that's fully laminated with True Tone support and anti-reflective coating. In order to squeeze this display in, Apple has moved the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the...


