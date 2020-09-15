Global  
 

Apple Launches New iPad Air With Top-Mounted Touch ID

Fossbytes Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Refreshing the iPad Air lineup for 2020, Apple has come up with a major redesign that’s kind of a mid-way between the budget iPad with Touch ID and the iPad Pro with Face ID. The main highlight of this year’s iPad Air is that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. […]
