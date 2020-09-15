|
Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for 24 hours to protest Facebook. The reality TV star and mogul tweeted her plans to freeze both her Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow because she can’t “sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation.” She’s joining a planned week of action organized by Stop Hate For Profit, a coalition dedicated to holding social media companies “accountable for hate on their platforms.” Other celebrities, including Kate Hudson and Sacha Baron Cohen, will also participate.
“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” Kardashian...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
'KUWTK' Ending Was Family and Biz Decision, More Money on Social Media"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" started as a savvy biz move and it's going out as one too -- the primary reason it's ending is all about extending the family..
TMZ.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Attempt was made to influence Delhi polls, says ex-staffer of FBA former Facebook employee, Sophie Zhang, has alleged that a "coordinated attempt" was made on the social media platform to “influence” the Delhi elections..
IndiaTimes
Gibb: Schools will be able to order stocks of testing kits
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16Published
US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:39Published
Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and film producer
Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed 'Borat 2'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Kate Hudson American actress
'Almost Famous' stars mark film's 20th anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Kate Hudson inspired by mum Goldie Hawn to create wellness supplements
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Kate Hudson launching brand of nutrition powders
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this