Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest

The Verge Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protestKim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for 24 hours to protest Facebook. The reality TV star and mogul tweeted her plans to freeze both her Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow because she can’t “sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation.” She’s joining a planned week of action organized by Stop Hate For Profit, a coalition dedicated to holding social media companies “accountable for hate on their platforms.” Other celebrities, including Kate Hudson and Sacha Baron Cohen, will also participate.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” Kardashian...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook 00:33

 New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash [Video]

Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash

Kim Kardashian was forced to defend her new SKIMS maternity collection after facing a backlash on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

'KUWTK' Ending Was Family and Biz Decision, More Money on Social Media

 "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" started as a savvy biz move and it's going out as one too -- the primary reason it's ending is all about extending the family..
TMZ.com

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose [Video]

Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose

Here's what we can say: Over the weekend, Chris Evans appeared to accidentally leak a not suitable for work photo on his verified Instagram account. The photo of a body part people presumed to be his went viral... and let's just say it was a big deal. On Tuesday he tweeted, "Now that I have your attention... The incident has made Evans the subject of some good-natured jokes, even from his brother and fellow actor, Scott Evans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia [Video]

Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Attempt was made to influence Delhi polls, says ex-staffer of FB

 A former Facebook employee, Sophie Zhang, has alleged that a "coordinated attempt" was made on the social media platform to “influence” the Delhi elections..
IndiaTimes
Gibb: Schools will be able to order stocks of testing kits [Video]

Gibb: Schools will be able to order stocks of testing kits

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb, calls on teachers, pupils and parents to take a test should they develop symptoms. The politician added that from tomorrow schools will be able to order stocks of home testing kits. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media [Video]

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still circulating. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:39Published

Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and film producer

Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed 'Borat 2' [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed 'Borat 2'

'Borat 2' is reportedly in the works.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson American actress

'Almost Famous' stars mark film's 20th anniversary [Video]

'Almost Famous' stars mark film's 20th anniversary

Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe have celebrated the 20th anniversary of comedy-drama 'Almost Famous.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Kate Hudson inspired by mum Goldie Hawn to create wellness supplements [Video]

Kate Hudson inspired by mum Goldie Hawn to create wellness supplements

Kate Hudson was inspired by her famous mum Goldie Hawn when creating her new wellness supplements.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Kate Hudson launching brand of nutrition powders [Video]

Kate Hudson launching brand of nutrition powders

Actress Kate Hudson is building up her health and fitness empire with her own line of nutrition powders.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Moses West: Kanye West says he is 'the new Moses' [Video]

Moses West: Kanye West says he is 'the new Moses'

Rapper Kanye West has declared himself the "new Moses" in a series of social media posts.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Budden Refuses To Interview Tekashi 6ix9ine, Calls Him 'A Little Manipulative Guy' [Video]

Joe Budden Refuses To Interview Tekashi 6ix9ine, Calls Him 'A Little Manipulative Guy'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:29Published
Mary J. Blige Reminds Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Fans Lil Kim Was The Real 'Trailblazer' [Video]

Mary J. Blige Reminds Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Fans Lil Kim Was The Real 'Trailblazer'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:42Published

Tweets about this