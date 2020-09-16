Global  
 

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a wonderful history lesson

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a wonderful history lessonAt their core, 3D Super Mario games are all about the same thing: collecting shiny things. It could be stars, or moons, or whatever “shines” are. Sure, there’s lots of jumping and boss battles and navigating tricky puzzle-like spaces. But it’s all in service of gathering up lots of glittery objects, which in turn open up new areas to explore. What makes the series work so well are the creative ways Nintendo plays around with this premise. And that’s on full display in the new collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars on the Nintendo Switch.

3D All-Stars is a sort of modern take on the original Super Mario All-Stars, which gathered the NES trilogy of Super Mario games together for the then-new SNES. In this case, the focus — obviously — is on...
