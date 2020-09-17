Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: 3440x1440 ultrawide benchmarks Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Nvidia’s Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 3080 chews up games and spits out frames for breakfast, as we covered in-depth in our comprehensive Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review. You need a pixel-packed monitor to get the most out of it, though—like a 3440x1440 ultrawide display.



Our initial tests of the GeForce RTX 3080 showed it really flexing its muscles at 4K resolution, where the graphics workload is so heavy that your CPU is pretty much taken out of the equation. At 4K, the RTX 3080 performed up to a whopping 80 percent faster than its RTX 2080 predecessor in some games. Stepping down to 1440p, the RTX 3080 continues to dominate, but not quite as much as at 4K, because at the lower resolution your CPU struggles to feed frames to the ultra-fast graphics card fast enough. A 3440x1440 ultrawide monitor splits the difference between the two more standard resolutions.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

