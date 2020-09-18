Google pulls India’s Paytm app from Play Store for repeat policy violations
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Google has pulled Indian financial services app Paytm from the Play Store for repeatedly violating its policies, two people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Paytm is India’s most valued startup and claims over 50 million monthly active users. Its marquee app, which allows users to exchange money with one another, disappeared from the Play […]
