Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’

The Verge Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de facto ban he threatened in August was set to go into effect.

“I have given the deal my blessing,” Trump said to reporters outside the White House Saturday as he departed for a rally in North Carolina. “I approved the deal in concept.”

On Friday, the Commerce Department issued an order to block transactions with both TikTok parent company ByteDance and WeChat, effective September 20th. The order is set to go into effect on November 12th for TikTok, effectively halting the app’s operations

The details of the deal are still in flux, but the new company, called TikTok Global, would be based in the US and take over processing and storage for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday 01:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole [Video]

Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole

A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Ricin: Letter containing poison addressed to Trump at White House

 The FBI and the Secret Service investigate the letter, intercepted before it reached the White House.
BBC News

Trump says he will 'likely' choose a woman to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court

 Trump said he would like to see the announcement "next week," but did not give a specific time frame.
USATODAY.com

Oracle Corporation Oracle Corporation American multinational computer technology corporation

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge
Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal [Video]

Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular video app. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

TikTok Global Operations Set to be Run From US as Part of Oracle-ByteDance Deal, Says Report

 Washington, September 15: ByteDance will place TikTok's global business in new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as the minority shareholder,..
WorldNews

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

WeChat and TikTok see US downloads climb ahead of Trump administration ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Messaging app WeChat had its biggest one-day download numbers in nearly two years on Friday, ahead of a ban on..
The Verge

Trump administration to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores

 The Trump administration announced popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat must be removed from U.S. app stores beginning Sunday. President Trump and the..
CBS News

TikTok and WeChat apps won't be available for download starting Sunday

 Popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat will be banned from mobile app stores starting Sunday, as part of the Trump administration's push to get TikTok sold..
CBS News

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power

 Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Update: This piece was originally published on August 11th and has been updated to reflect the official commerce..
The Verge

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

 DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews
Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. [Video]

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

G.O.P. senators are struggling in key states, a Times poll found.

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com

Polls: Coronavirus Pulls Down Trump and GOP Senators Suffer

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump [Video]

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump

Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom. It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility. The package contained ricin. It's a toxic compound made from castor beans that can be fatal if inhaled or ingested. Ricin has appeared in political terror schemes before, in the US and elsewhere.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Package with Ricin Sent to White House, Addressed to President Trump

 Somebody tried sending ricin to the White House, with the intent of having it received by President Trump ... this according to several reports. The NYT, CNN and..
TMZ.com

Authorities are investigating a package sent – but not delivered – to President Trump that contained the poison ricin

 Officials are investigating a package sent to President Trump. It was screened off site and never made it to the White House.
USATODAY.com

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

 The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok [Video]

Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok

According to the Commerce Department, beginning Sunday, American users will be blocked from downloading both TikTok and WeChat.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
TikTok faces another test: its first U.S. election [Video]

TikTok faces another test: its first U.S. election

TikTok, already under scrutiny over its Chinese ownership and threatened with a possible ban by U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing another major challenge: how to handle content around its first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor [Video]

Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor

Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Beijing vows to protect Chinese firms after Trump's TikTok ban

 The US issued a ban on TikTok and WeChat on Friday, citing national security concerns. China replied with a vow to take "necessary measures" to protect its...
Sydney Morning Herald

After Trump’s TikTok Ban, China Readies Blacklist of Foreign Companies

 Beijing issued rules that could allow it to halt exports, imports and investments by businesses accused of endangering national security.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The VergeNewsmaxUSATODAY.com

GOPers and Libs Blowing up over U.S. TikTok Ban Starting This Sunday

GOPers and Libs Blowing up over U.S. TikTok Ban Starting This Sunday It's finally happening, or not, IDK.
eBaums World Also reported by •TechCrunchengadget

Tweets about this