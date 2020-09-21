|
WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debut
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Image: Disney Plus
Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to arrive on Disney Plus. If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s Marvel’s most surreal show yet. It opens with a black-and-white recreation of a 1950s sitcom featuring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), before gradually becoming a lot more colorful and bombastic.
WandaVision is a TV series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame. Paul Bettany’s Vision technically died during the events of Avenger’s: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos (and his death is even referenced in the trailer), and it’s unclear what exactly has brought him...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
