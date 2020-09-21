Global  
 

WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debut

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
WandaVision's first trailer resurrects Marvel's Vision for Disney Plus TV debut

Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to arrive on Disney Plus. If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s Marvel’s most surreal show yet. It opens with a black-and-white recreation of a 1950s sitcom featuring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), before gradually becoming a lot more colorful and bombastic.

WandaVision is a TV series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame. Paul Bettany’s Vision technically died during the events of Avenger’s: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos (and his death is even referenced in the trailer), and it’s unclear what exactly has brought him...
 WandaVision Season 1 - Official Trailer - Disney+ Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of...

