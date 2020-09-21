Global  
 

Microsoft buys Bethesda, creator of Doom, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Quake

PC World Monday, 21 September 2020
PlayStation fanboys like to say the Xbox doesn’t have enough exclusive games. Well, now the Xbox will have games. Early Monday, Microsoft announced that it is acquiring the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, the publisher behind iconic gaming franchises like Doom, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Quake, Dishonored, Prey, and more.

That’s a heck of a birthday present for the Xbox Series X, the next-gen console that lands on November 10. Preorders for the Xbox Series X open tomorrow. It’ll probably put your PC to shame.

