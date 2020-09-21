Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMaxBethesda Softworks

Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash. The acquisition follows earlier Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, and it gives Microsoft control of upcoming games like the space epic Starfield. Microsoft says future Bethesda games, including Starfield, will launch on Xbox Game Pass the day they come to Xbox or PC.

The news arrives just as Microsoft is gearing up to launch two new consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. The companies haven’t confirmed how this might affect the launch of specific future Bethesda games across different platforms, including the Bethesda-published Arkane game Deathloop, which was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ZeniMax Media media company based in Rockville, Maryland, United States


Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

U.S. stocks fall acropss-the board, Nasdaq drops further 1.07%

 NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks wrapped up weekly losses for a third week in a row on Friday, as technology shares again led the way. Continuing falls in..
WorldNews

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge
What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea? [Video]

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea?

This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For the next two years team members tested and monitored the datacenter’s servers. When marine specialists reeled up the shipping-container-size center it was coated in algae, barnacles and sea anemones. Cleaning it revealed the familiar Microsoft logo. The retrieval launched the final phase of a years-long effort that proved the concept of underwater datacenters is feasible.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Bethesda Softworks American video game publisher


Deathloop Deathloop 2021 action first-person shooter video game


Doom (franchise) Doom (franchise) series of video games and other media


Starfield Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term


Arkane Studios French video game developer based in Lyon, France


Xbox Series X and Series S Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..
The Verge

With the next console generation, buying digital looks better than ever

 The Xbox Series S (left) and Series X. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

I’m generally a person who appreciates physical media. I collect vinyl..
The Verge

The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99

 Image: Sony

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition...
The Verge

Borderlands 3 is getting a free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade — and four-player splitscreen

 Borderlands 3 is the latest game to adopt an encouraging trend — giving gamers a next-gen upgrade without making them pay for it — and in this case, it’s..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10 [Video]

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10

Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Pops and Flops: AMC Entertainment, Draftkings, Microsoft Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: AMC Entertainment, Draftkings, Microsoft Stock

AMC Entertainment shares are up on news that 70 percent of theaters will be open this weekend. Turnout for the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" is expected to provide a boost for the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:19Published
TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban [Video]

TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is planning to sue the Trump administration following claims that the app poses a security risk. President Trump signed an executive order, banning U.S. companies..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Bethesda Softworks Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash....
The Verge Also reported by •PC Worldengadget

Thumbs in the cloud: Xbox's next-gen plans go beyond any one console

 Microsoft VP Phil Spencer says accessibility and engagement is the way forward, as new Xbox machines head to retail in November against Sony's PlayStation 5.
The Age Also reported by •The Verge

The Morning After: Next-gen consoles are real big

 Tiktok stays for another week — read more about that below — but can we talk about how huge the PlayStation 5 looks? We’re talking bigger than the Xbox...
engadget Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this