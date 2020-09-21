Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Bethesda Softworks







The news arrives just as Microsoft is gearing up to launch two new consoles, the Bethesda Softworks Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash. The acquisition follows earlier Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, and it gives Microsoft control of upcoming games like the space epic Starfield. Microsoft says future Bethesda games, including Starfield, will launch on Xbox Game Pass the day they come to Xbox or PC.The news arrives just as Microsoft is gearing up to launch two new consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. The companies haven’t confirmed how this might affect the launch of specific future Bethesda games across different platforms, including the Bethesda-published Arkane game Deathloop, which was... 👓 View full article

