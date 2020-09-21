Minecraft is now available for PlayStation VR as a free update Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Minecraft’s



The update does exactly what it says on the tin, making Minecraft playable on Sony’s PlayStation VR platform. It’s not the first time Minecraft has come to virtual reality, but it’s a welcome addition to the roster given the size of PlayStation VR’s install base. Of course, you will need a PlayStation VR headset and a console to play.







Explore, dig, and build in VR ⛏️ Minecraft's free #PSVR update is live today: https://t.co/ykaT4tRgoW pic.twitter.com/4JrywP4JBK



— PlayStation... Minecraft’s PlayStation VR update is available now to download. Developer Mojang Studios announced the update earlier this month but hadn’t previously said when it would be playable. If you own Minecraft on PlayStation, then the update is completely free.The update does exactly what it says on the tin, making Minecraft playable on Sony’s PlayStation VR platform. It’s not the first time Minecraft has come to virtual reality, but it’s a welcome addition to the roster given the size of PlayStation VR’s install base. Of course, you will need a PlayStation VR headset and a console to play.Explore, dig, and build in VR ⛏️ Minecraft's free #PSVR update is live today: https://t.co/ykaT4tRgoW pic.twitter.com/4JrywP4JBK— PlayStation... 👓 View full article

