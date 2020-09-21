Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minecraft is now available for PlayStation VR as a free update

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Minecraft is now available for PlayStation VR as a free updateMinecraft’s PlayStation VR update is available now to download. Developer Mojang Studios announced the update earlier this month but hadn’t previously said when it would be playable. If you own Minecraft on PlayStation, then the update is completely free.

The update does exactly what it says on the tin, making Minecraft playable on Sony’s PlayStation VR platform. It’s not the first time Minecraft has come to virtual reality, but it’s a welcome addition to the roster given the size of PlayStation VR’s install base. Of course, you will need a PlayStation VR headset and a console to play.



Explore, dig, and build in VR ⛏️ Minecraft's free #PSVR update is live today: https://t.co/ykaT4tRgoW pic.twitter.com/4JrywP4JBK

— PlayStation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation PlayStation Video gaming brand owned by Sony


Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Swedish video game developer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sony unveils its 'Ready For PlayStation 5' TVs [Video]

Sony unveils its 'Ready For PlayStation 5' TVs

Sony has announced two TVs as part of the new 'Ready for Playstation 5' designation, offering game-ready models and features that will support the PS5 at launch later this year. Sony Bravia X900H, a 4K..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this