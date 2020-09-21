|
Minecraft is now available for PlayStation VR as a free update
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Minecraft’s PlayStation VR update is available now to download. Developer Mojang Studios announced the update earlier this month but hadn’t previously said when it would be playable. If you own Minecraft on PlayStation, then the update is completely free.
The update does exactly what it says on the tin, making Minecraft playable on Sony’s PlayStation VR platform. It’s not the first time Minecraft has come to virtual reality, but it’s a welcome addition to the roster given the size of PlayStation VR’s install base. Of course, you will need a PlayStation VR headset and a console to play.
Explore, dig, and build in VR ⛏️ Minecraft's free #PSVR update is live today: https://t.co/ykaT4tRgoW pic.twitter.com/4JrywP4JBK
— PlayStation...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
PlayStation Video gaming brand owned by Sony
Mojang Studios Swedish video game developer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this