|
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both are among the most powerful Android phones around, with the Note 20 Ultra being particularly crammed with better specs than most other devices. And currently, both phones are available unlocked for $200 less than they usually cost. It’s been a few weeks since we last surfaced this deal, and it’s still happening all across the web, including on eBay (via Microsoft), Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
The Note 20 started at $1,000, but it’s now down to $800. As for the Note 20 Ultra, you can grab one for $1,100 instead of $1,300. My colleague Dieter Bohn wrote an in-depth review of the Note 20 Ultra, which is a powerhouse in almost...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Line of Android-based phablets developed by Samsung Electronics
Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published
eBay American multinational e-commerce corporation
Go read this story about a bizarre harassment campaign by a group of ex-eBay employeesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Back in June, authorities in Massachusetts announced they were charging six former eBay employees in..
The Verge
Ex-eBay employees to plead guilty in “bloody pig mask” cyberstalking case/ A bloody pig mask allegedly mailed to cyberstalking victims by then-eBay employees. (credit: FBI) Four former eBay employees are expected to plead guilty to..
WorldNews
Nvidia reveals what to expect from its $1,499 RTX 3090, on sale tomorrowNvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card seemed to be the 4K gaming champ we’d been waiting for at $699 — except most of us are still waiting a week after launch...
The Verge
eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead GuiltyFour former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to..
WorldNews
eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft had a secret Windows XP theme that made it look like a MacMicrosoft created a secret Windows XP theme that made the operating system look more like a Mac. A recent Windows XP source code leak has revealed Microsoft’s..
The Verge
Microsoft’s new Xbox app will let you stream Xbox One games to your iPhonePhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an..
The Verge
The Ring drone is just the latest Amazon privacy puzzle box“I’d be more worried about the camera on your phone than I would be about a drone,” Amazon devices SVP Dave Limp told me in an interview a few hours after..
The Verge
How Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service compares to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce NowImage: Amazon
Amazon has just taken the wraps off its long-rumored Amazon Luna, meaning the company is officially jumping into the cloud gaming ring..
The Verge
Windows XP source code leaks onlinePhoto by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Microsoft’s source code for Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 has leaked online. Torrent files for both operating..
The Verge
Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X 1TB expandable storage priced at $219.99A 1TB Xbox expansion card compared to an SD card. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft’s first 1TB expandable storage drive for the Xbox..
The Verge
Getting a new Apple or Samsung watch? Here's what you can get for your old oneWebsites DeCluttr and Trademore buy older watches outright, at about 40% of the original price, while Apple and Best Buy offer trade-in value.
USATODAY.com
Here’s where you can preorder the Xbox Series S and Series X consolesPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll..
The Verge
Walmart American multinational retailer
Google’s new Chromecast demonstrated a week earlyPhotos show off the dongle and its remote control. | Image: u/fuzztub07
Google’s new Chromecast device has leaked once again, giving us a detailed..
The Verge
Packaging for Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker and new Chromecast leaksWalmart already has Google’s new smart speaker visible on its shelves. | Image: Marcos Frausto
Two of Google’s products that will almost certainly..
The Verge
Walmart agrees to back Trump's TikTok "education fund"President Trump has touted $5 billion fund dedicated to teaching "real history" of the U.S.
CBS News
Walmart promises 'all-new Black Friday experience' with earlier savings and more online deals, seeks 20K seasonal workersWalmart is preparing for a holiday season with more online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and is hiring 20,000 seasonal workers.
USATODAY.com
Police searching for man suspected of shooting a Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:48Published
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon just dropped a huge surprise sale on all things fall—shop the best dealsThis big fall Amazon sale has everything you'll need to get your space in order for the season, including furniture, tools, space heaters and blankets.
USATODAY.com
Dennis Skinner: Song about ex-MP tops Amazon download chartsA song about the ex-MP has topped the best-seller charts ahead of Kylie Minogue and Bruce Springsteen.
BBC News
Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up latePhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on..
The Verge
Vergecast: Amazon announces a new fleet of hardwareImage: Amazon
Amazon announced so many gadgets at one event we had to move our Vergecast recording from Thursday to Friday. That’s what the bulk of..
The Verge
Best Black Friday deals 2020: Confirmed date and offers to expect in the UKThe biggest shopping event of the year, otherwise known as Black Friday, will take place on Friday 27 November this year. As the event originally hails from..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this