Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both are among the most powerful Android phones around, with the Note 20 Ultra being particularly crammed with better specs than most other devices. And currently, both phones are available unlocked for $200 less than they usually cost. It’s been a few weeks since we last surfaced this deal, and it’s still happening all across the web, including on eBay (via Microsoft), Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The Note 20 started at $1,000, but it’s now down to $800. As for the Note 20 Ultra, you can grab one for $1,100 instead of $1,300. My colleague Dieter Bohn wrote an in-depth review of the Note 20 Ultra, which is a powerhouse in almost...
