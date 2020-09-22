|
Microsoft’s giant 85-inch Surface Hub 2S will arrive in January 2021 for $21,999.99
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Microsoft’s 85-inch Surface Hub 2S. | Microsoft
Microsoft is starting to take preorders for its 85-inch Surface Hub 2S today. The large screen device, originally unveiled in April 2019, will now go on sale in January 2021, just missing Microsoft’s initial target of releasing the hardware at some point in 2020. Microsoft is pricing the 85-inch model starting at $21,999.99.
A $21,999.99 collaboration display might not seem like the type of device that businesses are rushing to buy in 2020 as a pandemic has kept a large number of people working remotely. Microsoft acknowledges that reality and claims the Surface Hub 2S has helped bridge remote teams and central response locations for hospitals, health care providers, and even in education.
