Tesla’s Elon Musk said a $25,000 electric car with next-gen battery in the works

The Verge Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tesla’s Elon Musk said a $25,000 electric car with next-gen battery in the worksTesla announced that it will dramatically reduce the cost of its battery cells and packs — which means the company’s new goal is a $25,000 electric car. The company’s CEO Elon Musk said its new “tabless” battery cells, as well as by changing the materials inside the cell, will allow Tesla to “halve” the price per kilowatt-hour, which will make electric cars roughly the same price as combustion engine ones.

The price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) is the unit of energy most commonly used to measure the capacity of the battery packs in modern electric vehicles. Those prices have been falling dramatically over the last decade, from $1,100/kWh in 2010 to $156/kWh in 2019, a drop of 87 percent.

Experts predict that the price will hit $100/kWh by...
