The Game Awards return December 10th

The Game Awards, an annual award show hosted by Geoff Keighley, is returning December 10th. This year's festivities are taking a "multi-city approach," offering streams from studios in Los Angeles London , and Tokyo , albeit without in-person audiences.The event will also introduce a new award, Innovation in Accessibility, to honor developers "pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience." More details on the show will be released closer to its air-date, though organizers promise it will again feature news about games available that night, demos, and more. It will be available as a free live stream over 45 platforms.Keighley's spoken about his...


