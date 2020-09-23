New Microsoft Office Version with Perpetual License Officially Confirmed Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Office 365 has become quite a cash cow for Microsoft, especially during these difficult times when more people are working from home and collaboration tools are a must-have to remain productive. We've known for a while that Office versions with a perpetual license aren't necessarily Microsoft's favorite thing, and as compared to Office 365, they also come with a major setback for customers. While Office 365, which is available with a subscription engine, always gets the latest improvements and new features as soon as they're ready, the standard version of Office just sticks with the same feature lineup available on release. In other words, the features that are currently available in Office 2019 are more or less old, and the functionality bundled with Office 365 isn't released for customers running this version. But with Office 2019 already three years old, some were wondering if Microsoft is ready to move entirely to a subscription model for its productivity suit...


