Judge gives Trump admin. Friday deadline to delay or defend TikTok ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend. TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would...
