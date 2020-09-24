Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The department also is examining Google’s online advertising practices, said the person, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Antitrust officials at the department briefed state attorneys general Thursday on the planned action against Google, seeking support from states across the country that share concerns about Google’s conduct.



The anticipated lawsuit against Google could be



Lawmakers and consumer advocates accuse Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits.



Spokespeople for Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc., and headquarters is in Mountain View, California, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.



Google has maintained that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers. The company says its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives. Most of its services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell its ads.



For over a year, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have pursued sweeping antitrust investigations of big tech companies, looking at whether Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have hurt competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers. And a bipartisan coalition of 50 U.S.... WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google in coming weeks, focusing on its dominance in online search and whether it was used to stifle competition and hurt consumers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday.The department also is examining Google’s online advertising practices, said the person, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Antitrust officials at the department briefed state attorneys general Thursday on the planned action against Google, seeking support from states across the country that share concerns about Google’s conduct.The anticipated lawsuit against Google could be the government ’s biggest legal offensive to protect competition since the groundbreaking case against Microsoft almost 20 years ago.Lawmakers and consumer advocates accuse Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits.Spokespeople for Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc., and headquarters is in Mountain View, California, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.Google has maintained that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers. The company says its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives. Most of its services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell its ads.For over a year, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have pursued sweeping antitrust investigations of big tech companies, looking at whether Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have hurt competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers. And a bipartisan coalition of 50 U.S.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala



CHICAGO - The transformation of the media marketplace from analog to digital is bringing advertisers a few steps closer to the goal of unifying the omnichannel universe. Out-of-home advertising and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:35 Published 4 days ago DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources



The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google in coming weeks, focusing on its dominance in online search...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago



Justice Dept. to file antitrust lawsuit against Google soon -More-

SmartBrief 2 days ago



Justice Dept. to Brief States on Google Antitrust Inquiry The department is expected to outline a potential antitrust case against Google, which could be filed in the coming days.

NYTimes.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this

