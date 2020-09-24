Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google in coming weeks, focusing on its dominance in online search and whether it was used to stifle competition and hurt consumers, a person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press.

The department also is examining Google’s online advertising practices, said the person, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Antitrust officials at the department briefed state attorneys general Thursday on the planned action against Google, seeking support from states across the country that share concerns about Google’s conduct.

The anticipated lawsuit against Google could be the government’s biggest legal offensive to protect competition since the groundbreaking case against Microsoft almost 20 years ago.

Lawmakers and consumer advocates accuse Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala [Video]

‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala

CHICAGO - The transformation of the media marketplace from analog to digital is bringing advertisers a few steps closer to the goal of unifying the omnichannel universe. Out-of-home advertising and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:35Published
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Justice Dept. to file antitrust lawsuit against Google soon

  -More- 
SmartBrief

Justice Dept. to Brief States on Google Antitrust Inquiry

 The department is expected to outline a potential antitrust case against Google, which could be filed in the coming days.
NYTimes.com

Justice Dept. expected to brief state attorneys general this week on imminent Google antitrust lawsuit

 The briefing, confirmed by two people familiar with the matter, would set in motion a landmark legal clash between the U.S. government and the...
Washington Post


Tweets about this

KABPott

KABPott RT @StarTribune: The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google in coming weeks, a person familiar with the… 2 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google in coming weeks, a person familiar w… https://t.co/8fMndExl2h 3 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google https://t.co/5VoGkU2Bsk 4 minutes ago

amngloballlc

Mid-Atlantic Marketing firm|Based in Maryland🌍📍 RT @WISCTV_News3: Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google #news3now https://t.co/85mPqEGHrH 4 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Justice Dept. Expected to File Antitrust Action Vs. Google https://t.co/zMiGqErN7r https://t.co/n6MP4olMyN 6 minutes ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google #news3now https://t.co/sVArS4xOwG 7 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google 9 minutes ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles Justice Dept. Expected to File Antitrust Action Vs. Google https://t.co/GhL8YixKrT 9 minutes ago