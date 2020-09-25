Facebook’s Oversight Board won’t launch in time to oversee the election — and activists aren’t happy Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The group plans to hold regular “board meetings” to discuss failures of platform policy,... Illustration by William Joel / The VergeIt’s been more than a year since Facebook pledged to launch its independent Oversight Board — but with the US election approaching fast, tech critics are getting antsy.On Friday, a coalition of academics and legal experts announced the formation of the “Real Facebook Oversight Board,” an informal group that will publicly call out Facebook’s slow action in advance of the election, including early Facebook investor Roger McNamee and Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff. The group also includes leaders of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which organized a boycott by Facebook advertisers earlier this year."“a roiling cauldron of lies, violence and danger”"The group plans to hold regular “board meetings” to discuss failures of platform policy,... 👓 View full article

