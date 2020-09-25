|
Facebook’s Oversight Board won’t launch in time to oversee the election — and activists aren’t happy
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Illustration by William Joel / The Verge
It’s been more than a year since Facebook pledged to launch its independent Oversight Board — but with the US election approaching fast, tech critics are getting antsy.
On Friday, a coalition of academics and legal experts announced the formation of the “Real Facebook Oversight Board,” an informal group that will publicly call out Facebook’s slow action in advance of the election, including early Facebook investor Roger McNamee and Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff. The group also includes leaders of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which organized a boycott by Facebook advertisers earlier this year.
"“a roiling cauldron of lies, violence and danger”"
The group plans to hold regular “board meetings” to discuss failures of platform policy,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46Published
Facebook Has Closed Over 150 Fake Chinese Accounts
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Police officer shot on duty at Croydon Custody Centre
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30Published
Facebook Oversight Board
Billy Joel American singer-songwriter, composer and pianist
Please do not use a live snake as your face maskIllustration by William Joel / The Verge
Over the last several months, I have seen a great many comparisons of fabrics that can be used to construct..
The Verge
Shoshana Zuboff American sociologist, professor emerita at Harvard Business School and author
Roger McNamee US investor, author and musician
Harvard University Private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Donald Trump vs. the Ivy League: An Election-Year BattleMr. Trump, himself an Ivy League graduate, has made Princeton, Harvard and other elite colleges targets this year.
NYTimes.com
The politics of resentment and how meritocracy divides AmericansAuthor and Harvard professor Michael Sandel joins CBSN to discuss the nation's polarized political landscape, and how President Trump was able to tap into the..
CBS News
Tweets about this