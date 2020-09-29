Global  
 

Google Mandates Android Apps To Pay 30% Cut On Play Store From 2021

Fossbytes Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Google has announced that it will enforce a rule requiring all Android apps on the Play Store to use its payment system, taking a 30% cut from all transactions. The company would no longer allow any Android app to bypass the Play Store’s payment system, which Nextflix, Spotify, and many others had been doing so […]
