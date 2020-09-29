What's New in Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.1 Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mozilla has released a new version of the Thunderbird email app, and this time the changelog points to a super-important fix that brings the client back to working condition. First and foremost, some background. As we all know already, Mozilla Thunderbird is one of the best email apps currently around, and if you ask me, it’s one of the best alternatives to Microsoft Outlook right now. But the simple thing that it’s available with a freeware license makes Thunderbird the go-to app for so many users out there, and it happens for a good reason. The feature lineup is absolutely impressive, and Mozilla keeps improving it with every new release. The most recent update shipped to Mozilla Thunderbird users is version 78.3.1, and as the parent company itself explains, there’s just one important fix in this release. It’s a fix that resolves crashes reported in Thunderbird 78.3.0, an update that was released only a few days before. So this new build is more of an emergenc... Mozilla has released a new version of the Thunderbird email app, and this time the changelog points to a super-important fix that brings the client back to working condition. First and foremost, some background. As we all know already, Mozilla Thunderbird is one of the best email apps currently around, and if you ask me, it’s one of the best alternatives to Microsoft Outlook right now. But the simple thing that it’s available with a freeware license makes Thunderbird the go-to app for so many users out there, and it happens for a good reason. The feature lineup is absolutely impressive, and Mozilla keeps improving it with every new release. The most recent update shipped to Mozilla Thunderbird users is version 78.3.1, and as the parent company itself explains, there’s just one important fix in this release. It’s a fix that resolves crashes reported in Thunderbird 78.3.0, an update that was released only a few days before. So this new build is more of an emergenc... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features



In the latest update released by Mozilla Firefox for its Android app, users will be able to use features that are popular with users on the desktop version. As per a report in Engadget, one such.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this

