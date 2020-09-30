Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook launches cross-platform messaging on Instagram and Messenger

The Verge Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Facebook launches cross-platform messaging on Instagram and MessengerFacebook has taken its biggest step yet in integrating its various messaging platforms, allowing select users on Messenger and Instagram to message one another app to app. In addition to the launch of cross-platform messaging, Instagram is also getting a major overhaul of its DM system, which will be expanded with features taken from Messenger.

New Instagram messaging tools include vanishing messages, selfie stickers, custom emoji, chat colors, new ways to block unwanted messages, and the introduction of Messenger’s Watch Together feature, which lets you watch videos with friends during a video call.

"Users can opt out of cross-platform messaging if they wish"

Users will be able to reject the update if they choose, but Facebook will no...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Kylie Jenner Bikini Pic Has Insane Impact on Voter Registration

 Kylie Jenner is flexing her political influence in a very impressive way ... turning your standard IG thirst trap into nearly 50,000 potential new registered..
TMZ.com

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee announce they're going to be parents

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews share pictures of ultrasound image on Instagram .
USATODAY.com
Jake Gyllenhaal's Glasses And Taylor Swift Fans [Video]

Jake Gyllenhaal's Glasses And Taylor Swift Fans

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a young kid wearing glasses on Instagram Monday, which opened the floodgates for Swifties to relitigate his short-lived and heavily publicized romance with the pop star. The onetime couple briefly dated for a few months at the end of 2010, generating photos of the two walking arm-in-arm that splashed across the tabloids for weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online [Video]

Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma has urged those who may be confused as to what coronavirus restrictions apply to them, to seek the information online. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Hoyle condemns governments use of emergency powers [Video]

Hoyle condemns governments use of emergency powers

Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has condemned the government's use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, added that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:21Published
Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country' [Video]

Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'

Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Giant Robot Making First Moves in Japan [Video]

Giant Robot Making First Moves in Japan

Amazing footage shows an 18-metre robot making its first moves at an amusement park in Japan. The super-sized version of popular anime character ‘Gundam’ was built to mark the 40th anniversary of the TV series ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’. The humanoid robot is the centrepiece of Gundam Factory Yokohoma, a new tourist attraction due to open in December 2020. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Facebook Messenger Messaging app and platform by Facebook

Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook properties

 Facebook

Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
The Verge

Facebook says it’s been asking Apple to let people change iPhone’s default messages app for years

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple finally acquiesced to a longtime request from customers: the company..
The Verge

Facebook estimates it has helped more people register to vote in 2020 than it did in 2016

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook estimates it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote this year across Facebook, Instagram, and..
The Verge
Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation [Video]

Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation

Social media giant Facebook is putting a cap on how many times a message can be forwarded on Messenger. The company has limited the forwards of a message to five at once for the sake of curbing misinformation. According to Mashable, Jay Sullivan, the executive responsible for Messenger's privacy and safety said in an official blog post, "Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm."The social media giant added that it is imposing a limit on message forwards to foil the efforts of bad actors aiming to cause chaos and undermine accurate information. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic (and the spread of linked conspiracy theories) as well as the upcoming elections in the US, New Zealand and other countries. As per Mashable, Facebook has also announced that it won't accept new political ads in the week preceding the US elections. The company also mentioned that it will remove posts that discourage people from voting by fanning fears of the virus. Earlier this month, the social media giant also introduced its Voting Information Center on its platform and on Instagram and Messenger to help users discover accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live. This was preceded by the company boosting security on Messenger by adding support for Face ID or fingerprint recognition to protect chats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles [Video]

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook To Merge All Chat Apps; Making The 5-Second Rule Reality | Digital Trends Live 8.17.20 [Video]

Facebook To Merge All Chat Apps; Making The 5-Second Rule Reality | Digital Trends Live 8.17.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Smart Home Editor John Velasco looks at the theory behind the 5-second rule and is going to eat food off the floor; Riley Winn talks about the 80-year history of Jeep. Can..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Instagram Merging Chats With Facebook Messenger [Video]

Instagram Merging Chats With Facebook Messenger

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook says it has already helped 2.5 million Americans register to vote — more than it did in 2016 and 2018

 The company has ramped up its get-out-the-vote efforts in recent months, but still struggles to combat misinformation about voting.
Business Insider


Tweets about this