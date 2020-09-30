|
Facebook launches cross-platform messaging on Instagram and Messenger
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Facebook has taken its biggest step yet in integrating its various messaging platforms, allowing select users on Messenger and Instagram to message one another app to app. In addition to the launch of cross-platform messaging, Instagram is also getting a major overhaul of its DM system, which will be expanded with features taken from Messenger.
New Instagram messaging tools include vanishing messages, selfie stickers, custom emoji, chat colors, new ways to block unwanted messages, and the introduction of Messenger’s Watch Together feature, which lets you watch videos with friends during a video call.
"Users can opt out of cross-platform messaging if they wish"
Users will be able to reject the update if they choose, but Facebook will no...
