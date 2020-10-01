Microsoft Outlook is down worldwide Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

This is the second major Microsoft services outage in... Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge Microsoft ’s Outlook service is down worldwide, affecting Outlook on the web, Outlook.com , and Outlook on desktop and mobile. The outage started at around 2AM ET, and Microsoft has confirmed it’s affecting users worldwide. Outlook users are currently unable to access their email, and Outlook.com is failing to load.“We’re collecting additional data from the affected infrastructure to aid in our investigation to determine the cause of impact,” says a Microsoft support update. The outage appears to have been caused by a recent change on Microsoft’s end. “We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact,” says Microsoft’s 365 status Twitter account.This is the second major Microsoft services outage in... 👓 View full article

