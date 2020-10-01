ISS Crew Abruptly Woken Due to Potentially Catastrophic Gas Leak
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were woken up by a potentially catastrophic air leak in their quarters. The team has continued to search for the source of the leak for weeks and are beginning to pinpoint its exact location.
NASA and Roscosmos have determined the location of an air leak on the International Space Station.
On Monday night, the small leak seemed to have grown quickly, and ground control wanted to find it immediately.
According to Business Insider, the leak is located in the Zvezda Service Module module...