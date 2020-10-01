Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISS Crew Abruptly Woken Due to Potentially Catastrophic Gas Leak

HNGN Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
ISS Crew Abruptly Woken Due to Potentially Catastrophic Gas LeakCrew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were woken up by a potentially catastrophic air leak in their quarters. The team has continued to search for the source of the leak for weeks and are beginning to pinpoint its exact location.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Location Of International Space Station's Air Leak Found--Almost

Location Of International Space Station's Air Leak Found--Almost 00:35

 NASA and Roscosmos have determined the location of an air leak on the International Space Station. On Monday night, the small leak seemed to have grown quickly, and ground control wanted to find it immediately. According to Business Insider, the leak is located in the Zvezda Service Module module...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA space crew search for air leak [Video]

NASA space crew search for air leak

Three crew members on board the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment while they search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this