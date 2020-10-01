Global  
 

Section 230 will be on the chopping block at the next big tech hearing

TechCrunch Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
It looks like we’re in for another big tech CEO hearing. The Senate Commerce Committee voted Thursday to move forward with subpoenas for Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet. The unusual decision to subpoena the social media chief executives adds yet another politically volatile event to the schedule […]
