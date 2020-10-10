Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch hits $51.50, more timepieces up to $213 off

9to5Toys Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for *$51.50 shipped*. That’s $24 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and is the best price we can find right now. Despite looking like a traditional watch, this sleek wearable can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap in a replacement. My wife has been wearing this watch for over a year now and the initial battery actually lasted far beyond eight months. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more watches on sale. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2021 Kia Sorento - Strength and luxury

2021 Kia Sorento - Strength and luxury 00:57

 More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing Sorento More performance capabilities: New 2.5-Turbo option with 281 horsepower and 311-lb-ft of torque...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Kia Sorento Driving dynamics reveal [Video]

2021 Kia Sorento Driving dynamics reveal

More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:06Published
2021 Kia Sorento SX Driving Video [Video]

2021 Kia Sorento SX Driving Video

More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
2021 Kia Sorento Reveal [Video]

2021 Kia Sorento Reveal

More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this