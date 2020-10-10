Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch hits $51.50, more timepieces up to $213 off Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for *$51.50 shipped*. That's $24 off what it's averaged over the last six months and is the best price we can find right now. Despite looking like a traditional watch, this sleek wearable can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap in a replacement. My wife has been wearing this watch for over a year now and the initial battery actually lasted far beyond eight months. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.


