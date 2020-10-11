Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple announces free AirPods promotion for iPhone 11 shoppers in India

9to5Mac Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
To celebrate Diwali, Apple has announced that it will offer shoppers in India a free pair of AirPods when they buy an iPhone 11 smartphone. The deal will kick off on October 17, Apple says.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Details of iPhone 12 Leak

Details of iPhone 12 Leak 00:25

 New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong track record when reporting on Apple product leaks. Apple is holding an event on October 13, where it's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You have until today to submit lawsuit against Apple [Video]

You have until today to submit lawsuit against Apple

You have until today to submit a claim in the iPhone class action settlement against Apple. The settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Apple launches online store in India [Video]

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert

By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:35Published

Tweets about this