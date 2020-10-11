Apple announces free AirPods promotion for iPhone 11 shoppers in India
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () To celebrate Diwali, Apple has announced that it will offer shoppers in India a free pair of AirPods when they buy an iPhone 11 smartphone. The deal will kick off on October 17, Apple says.
