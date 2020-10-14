Philips Sonicare Prime Day deals up to 44% off with all-time lows from $100

Global  
 

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to *44% off *Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. One standout here is the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX9690/06) for *$99.95 shipped*. Regularly $170 or so, this is $70 or 40% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Alongside the included charging travel case, this model features three brushing intensities and four modes including Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+. A built-in pressure sensor, timer, and connection with the Sonicare app for progress reports round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. head below for more Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals. more…
