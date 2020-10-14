|
Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa to star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa has found its lead with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Emma) in the eponymous role. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the film, though it’s still unclear what roles both actors will play.
The standalone movie will follow a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, originally portrayed by Charlize Theron. George Miller is returning to direct, co-write, and produce the film; he announced that he was casting for the movie in May. Following confirmation that the prequel would feature a younger actress in Theron’s role, the actress described the news as “heartbreaking” to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a tough one to swallow,” Theron said. “Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Hemsworth Australian actor
Luke Hemsworth would love to be the next Wolverine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Anya Taylor-Joy American-British-Argentine actress
The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:45Published
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set to Star in 'Mad Max' Spinoff | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:52Published
George Miller (filmmaker) Australian filmmaker and former physician
Charlize Theron South African/American actress and producer
Charlize Theron hasn’t dated in over 5 years
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II American actor
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this