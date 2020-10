Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Be Much Closer Than We Thought Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Astronomers expect Betelgeuse will go supernova in the next 100,000 years, and it turns out this star might be much closer to Earth than we thought. Astronomers expect Betelgeuse will go supernova in the next 100,000 years, and it turns out this star might be much closer to Earth than we thought. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Smaller, Closer Than First Thought Canberra, Australia (SPX) Oct 16, 2020 It may be another 100,000 years until the giant red star Betelgeuse dies in a fiery explosion, according to a new study...

Space Daily 3 days ago





Tweets about this