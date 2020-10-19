Global  
 

Today's best game deals: DOOM Eternal $30, Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50, more

9to5Toys Monday, 19 October 2020
In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking DOOM Eternal down at *$29.99* on PSN for PS4 players and on Amazon for Xbox gamers. Regularly up to $60, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. This one released back in March as the latest entry in the long-running first person shooter with all of the shoulder-mounted flamethrowers and retractable wrist-mounted DOOM Blades you could ever need. Not to mention the new “distance-closing meat hook attachment.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders, BioShock: The Collection, Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL, Wonderful 101: Remastered, Dark Souls Remastered, and many more. more…
