Microsoft’s Windows 10 Antivirus Is a Top-Rated Security Product Now

Microsoft has been working hard on improving its very own antivirus, and right now, Microsoft Defender, formerly known as Windows Defender, serves as a fully-featured security hub for Windows 10. In other words, Windows Security now provides access not only to antivirus scanning options but also to parental control and system health information, thus offering more advanced tools to Windows 10 users. But as far as the antivirus itself is concerned, everybody knows that its performance has gradually improved over the years. And the latest research conducted by the experts over at AV-TEST shows that the performance of Microsoft Defender is now on par with the one of third-party security products. In the August testing, Microsoft Defender earned the maximum of 18 points after scoring 6 points for protection, 6 points for performance, and 6 more points for usability. This is the top score in each test.

