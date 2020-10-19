|
Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the vote.” In a follow-up tweet, she shared a Twitch page for AOC with the note “getting set up!”
Her tweet has already drawn attention from streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi. “It’d be an honor,” wrote Pokimane. As Election Day 2020 closes in, politicians have been turning to game spaces to reach prospective voters.
Last week, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign created a virtual field office in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; in September, the campaign released Biden-Harris signs in-game. Presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang have used Twitch in an...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Cuomo says New York ski resorts can reopen in November with restrictionsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that skiing can restart in the state with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "You have to socially distance..
CBS News
You know George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's stories. 10 years after his death, you should also know DJ Henry's.Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the day Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr., an unarmed Black man, was fatally shot by police in Pleasantville, New York.
USATODAY.com
"Big pile" of eels dumped at lake in Brooklyn parkNew York state and city officials say it's too soon to know how the eels in Prospect Park might affect local species.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Dow Plunges 411 Points
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Will a COVID-19 stimulus deal be struck by Tuesday? What we know about relief negotiationsDemocrats and Republicans are struggling to cut a deal as they face a Tuesday deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Harris in Florida pledges 'a change is coming'Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off her return to the campaign trail Monday at a drive-in car rally in Orlando to mark the first day of..
USATODAY.com
How Black women made the difference in Alabama’s 2017 Senate raceIn the final days before the 2020 election, all eyes are on key voting blocs that could determine the outcome. CBS News is looking back at races shaped by one..
CBS News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Race for the White House: Heard any Biden jokes? A study of late-night comics finds fewFrom the perspective of late-night joke writers, there's really only one person running for United States president.A staggering 97 per cent of the jokes Stephen..
New Zealand Herald
Trump, Biden battle for slim undecided voter poolPolls show there are far fewer on-the-fence voters this year than the unusually high number in 2016, and the Trump and Biden campaigns each believes it still can..
USATODAY.com
Race for the White House: Trump's old attacks failing to land on BidenUnited States President Donald Trump stood before a crowd in a state that had once been firmly in his grasp. There were fewer than three weeks left in the..
New Zealand Herald
Election day day when elections are held
Amazon employees petition to make Election Day a paid day offSome of the country's largest employers have expanded paid time-off policies for Election Day, but Amazon has not.
CBS News
Some votes count if person dies before electionBallots cast by people who vote early but die before Election Day are sometimes cited as proof of voter fraud, but in some states they're perfectly legal. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden make final appeals to voters before Election DayThe race for president is now a sprint to the finish as both the Trump and Biden campaigns make a last appeal in battleground states. Also, House Speaker Nancy..
CBS News
Michigan bans guns at polling places on Election DayThe announcement comes amid rising fears of violence on Election Day.
CBS News
Pokimane Canadian streamer and YouTuber
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020 life simulation video game
The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkeyWith only 18 days left until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters..
The Verge
Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary
Faze Rug on how starring in a horror movie made him a better YouTuberPhoto: Faze Clan
Brian Awadis, better known as Faze Rug, loves to be scared. He watches horror movies, visits haunted attractions at Halloween, and..
The Verge
Among Us isn’t just blowing up on Twitch — it’s dominating mobile gamingImage: InnerSloth
Among Us has been one of the biggest games of the year, and thanks to new data from Sensor Tower, we have an idea of just how huge..
The Verge
A short conversation with Jordan Fisher about streaming, anime, and morePhoto by Covenant House International/Getty Images for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Jordan Fisher is the kind of multi-hyphenate performer who is..
The Verge
'Twitch Sings' karaoke game to shut down by end of this year
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Tweets about this