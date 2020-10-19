Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

The Verge Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOCRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the vote.” In a follow-up tweet, she shared a Twitch page for AOC with the note “getting set up!”

Her tweet has already drawn attention from streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi. “It’d be an honor,” wrote Pokimane. As Election Day 2020 closes in, politicians have been turning to game spaces to reach prospective voters.

Last week, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign created a virtual field office in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; in September, the campaign released Biden-Harris signs in-game. Presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang have used Twitch in an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Cuomo says New York ski resorts can reopen in November with restrictions

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that skiing can restart in the state with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "You have to socially distance..
CBS News

You know George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's stories. 10 years after his death, you should also know DJ Henry's.

 Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the day Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr., an unarmed Black man, was fatally shot by police in Pleasantville, New York.
USATODAY.com

"Big pile" of eels dumped at lake in Brooklyn park

 New York state and city officials say it's too soon to know how the eels in Prospect Park might affect local species.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Dow Plunges 411 Points [Video]

Dow Plunges 411 Points

Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal. She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain. Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Will a COVID-19 stimulus deal be struck by Tuesday? What we know about relief negotiations

 Democrats and Republicans are struggling to cut a deal as they face a Tuesday deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com

Harris in Florida pledges 'a change is coming'

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off her return to the campaign trail Monday at a drive-in car rally in Orlando to mark the first day of..
USATODAY.com

How Black women made the difference in Alabama’s 2017 Senate race

 In the final days before the 2020 election, all eyes are on key voting blocs that could determine the outcome. CBS News is looking back at races shaped by one..
CBS News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Race for the White House: Heard any Biden jokes? A study of late-night comics finds few

 From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there's really only one person running for United States president.A staggering 97 per cent of the jokes Stephen..
New Zealand Herald

Trump, Biden battle for slim undecided voter pool

 Polls show there are far fewer on-the-fence voters this year than the unusually high number in 2016, and the Trump and Biden campaigns each believes it still can..
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Trump's old attacks failing to land on Biden

 United States President Donald Trump stood before a crowd in a state that had once been firmly in his grasp. There were fewer than three weeks left in the..
New Zealand Herald

Election day Election day day when elections are held

Amazon employees petition to make Election Day a paid day off

 Some of the country's largest employers have expanded paid time-off policies for Election Day, but Amazon has not.
CBS News

Some votes count if person dies before election

 Ballots cast by people who vote early but die before Election Day are sometimes cited as proof of voter fraud, but in some states they're perfectly legal. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Trump and Biden make final appeals to voters before Election Day

 The race for president is now a sprint to the finish as both the Trump and Biden campaigns make a last appeal in battleground states. Also, House Speaker Nancy..
CBS News

Michigan bans guns at polling places on Election Day

 The announcement comes amid rising fears of violence on Election Day.
CBS News

Pokimane Pokimane Canadian streamer and YouTuber


Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020 life simulation video game

The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkey

 With only 18 days left until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters..
The Verge

Twitch (service) Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary

Faze Rug on how starring in a horror movie made him a better YouTuber

 Photo: Faze Clan

Brian Awadis, better known as Faze Rug, loves to be scared. He watches horror movies, visits haunted attractions at Halloween, and..
The Verge

Among Us isn’t just blowing up on Twitch — it’s dominating mobile gaming

 Image: InnerSloth

Among Us has been one of the biggest games of the year, and thanks to new data from Sensor Tower, we have an idea of just how huge..
The Verge

A short conversation with Jordan Fisher about streaming, anime, and more

 Photo by Covenant House International/Getty Images for A Night of Covenant House Stars

Jordan Fisher is the kind of multi-hyphenate performer who is..
The Verge
'Twitch Sings' karaoke game to shut down by end of this year [Video]

'Twitch Sings' karaoke game to shut down by end of this year

Twitch Sings, the streaming platform's live karaoke game, is shutting down, the company announced. Reported by The Verge, the company stated that it has decided to close down the game effective January 1, 2021 in order to "invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch." Launched in April 2019, the game lets streamers choose a song from its library to perform, either solo or duet. The Amazon-owned streaming platform says it is releasing the entire backlog of 400 new songs so fans can step up to the mic for one last swan song before things close down for good. Twitch Sings will begin removing videos and clips as of December 1, and by January 1, remaining on-demand videos, including past broadcasts, clips, and highlights will be removed as well. Twitch's videos on demand section have given instructions on how to archive ones past Twitch Sings broadcasts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this