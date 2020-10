Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ( D NY ) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the vote.” In a follow-up tweet, she shared a Twitch page for AOC with the note “getting set up!”Her tweet has already drawn attention from streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi. “It’d be an honor,” wrote Pokimane. As Election Day 2020 closes in, politicians have been turning to game spaces to reach prospective voters.Last week, Democratic candidate Joe Biden ’s campaign created a virtual field office in Animal Crossing: New Horizons ; in September, the campaign released Biden- Harris signs in-game. Presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang have used Twitch in an...