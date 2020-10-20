Save $140 on Office Home and Student 2019 + AVG Internet Security 2020

Global  
 

9to5Toys Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + AVG Internet Security 2020 for *$79.97* as a digital download. For comparison, buying just Microsoft Office would cost you $150 direct right now. AVG adds another $70 or so in value, with today’s deal saving you $140 overall. Office 2019 is a one-time purchase, with no subscriptions required. You’ll enjoy a 1-user download for Mac or PC, which should work well for the next few years without having to buy anything else. The AVG subscription is good for 1-year and up to five devices, keeping your computers protected from viruses while you’re browsing the internet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

0
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Burglar caught redhanded on Ring cam gets pummeled

Burglar caught redhanded on Ring cam gets pummeled 00:42

 "What the f—k you doing?" UK resident Christopher Sieder rushed into his office mid-burglary and threw several punches at a man going through his things. Watch the dramatic Ring security camera video here.

