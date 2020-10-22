Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020

The Verge Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off for the final debate of the 2020 presidential campaign. The debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following Trump’s COVID-19 infection, the debate will be marked by a number of public health precautions. It will be held in person, but the candidates will be socially distanced and will not shake hands. The number of guests will be limited, and all guests will be required to wear masks.

The second debate was originally scheduled to take place on October 15th but was reorganized after Trump’s illness and ultimately canceled after he declined to participate in a virtual event. As a result, tonight’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: A Look Ahead To The Final Presidential Debate

A Look Ahead To The Final Presidential Debate 02:58

 The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will take place Thursday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democrats boycott Judiciary Committee Barrett vote

 Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader..
USATODAY.com

Amber Rose Says Kanye West Bullied Her For 10 Years, Slut Shamed Her

 Amber Rose is railing against her ex, Kanye West ... claiming he's consistently bullied her since their breakup in a way that reminds her of President Trump...
TMZ.com

Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in the new ‘Borat’ movie.

 President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories Oct. 22 A

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Oct 22nd: Trump and Biden square off for final debate; Germany posts record number of new virus cases; Questions about..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden et Trump disent se battre pour l’‘âme’ de l’Amérique. Qu’est-ce que cela signifie ?

 Les élections américaines sont devenues un référendum sur l’âme de la nation.
NYTimes.com

What to watch for in the presidential debate tonight

 President Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in their second and final debate before the election.
CBS News

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

 Nashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked..
WorldNews

Race for the White House: Five questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

 United States President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time tomorrow..
New Zealand Herald

Voting across the US live updates: Poll workers prep for bad behavior; more than a million NY voters deemed inactive

 Pennsylvania can count absentee ballots until Nov. 6. Tennessee poll worker turned away a BLM voter. Latest news on voting around the US.
USATODAY.com

A federal court says Tennessee can’t require first-time voters to appear in person at the polls.

 A federal court exempted first-time voters in Tennessee from having to appear in person at the polls if they registered online or by mail.
NYTimes.com

Belmont University Belmont University Christian liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch the final presidential debate

 The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville, and topics include​ the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
CBS News

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on presidential debate, final push to Election Day

 With 12 days left until Election Day, the presidential candidates will face off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. Former White House chief of..
CBS News

A Full Guide to the Final Presidential Debate

 Does the president dial back his aggression? How will Joe Biden lay out his closing argument? Here’s what we’ll be looking for as the candidates face off in..
NYTimes.com

Last chance for a long ball: Can Trump use the Nashville debate to shake up a race he's losing to Biden?

 At the second presidential debate, Trump needs to turn a referendum on his handling of COVID-19 into a choice. Biden's job: Don't rock the boat.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What you need to know about tonight's presidential debate at Belmont University [Video]

What you need to know about tonight's presidential debate at Belmont University

Tonight's final presidential debate at Belmont University has been more than a year in the making, and several adjustments have been made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published
Who is Kristen Welker, the moderator for the final presidential debate? [Video]

Who is Kristen Welker, the moderator for the final presidential debate?

Kristen Welker is a co-anchor of NBC's "Weekend TODAY" and NBC News White House correspondent. She will moderate the final presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:48Published
Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election [Video]

Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election

CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this