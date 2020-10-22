How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images



On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Tennessee.



Following Trump’s COVID-19 infection, the debate will be marked by a number of public health precautions. It will be held in person, but the candidates will be socially distanced and will not shake hands. The number of guests will be limited, and all guests will be required to wear masks.



