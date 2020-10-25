|
PayPal cuts ties with domain registrar Epik over digital currency
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
PayPal has terminated the account of domain registrar and web hosting company Epik for violating its “risk controls,” prompting angry letters and blog posts from Epik alleging conservative bias was to blame, Mashable reported.
Seattle-based Epik is perhaps best known for its support of right-wing social media site Gab. The site was banned by its hosting company, domain registrar, and PayPal in 2018, after it was discovered that the alleged shooter at a Pittsburgh synagogue had written anti-Semitic tirades on Gab. In a 2018 blog post, Epik CEO Robert Monster criticized what he called the “digital censorship” by other sites.
According to Mashable, the issue that got Epik kicked off PayPal has to do with Epik’s digital “alternative...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Epik (company) Domain registrar
PayPal Online financial services company
Coinbase launches its cryptocurrency Visa debit card in the USCoinbase has announced that US customers can now join the waitlist for its Coinbase Card, a debit Visa card that allows customers to spend cryptocurrency..
The Verge
PayPal Aims to Buy Bit Go, a California-Based Crypto ExchangeNow that PayPal has permitted the buying and selling of bitcoin and other forms of crypto on its site, it would appear the company fancies itself the ultimate..
WorldNews
Here’s what traders expect after Bitcoin price rallied to $13,217On Oct. 21 Bitcoin (BTC) price overtook the $13K mark to reach $13,217 after traders took out key resistance levels at $11,900, $12,000, and $12,500 in the last..
WorldNews
Rob Monster American technology executive and the founder and CEO of Epik
Gab (social network) Social media website known for its mainly far-right user base
Seattle City in Washington, United States
Microsoft overhauls Excel with live custom data typesMicrosoft is overhauling Excel with the ability to support custom live data types. Excel users have been using Microsoft’s spreadsheet tool for decades to..
The Verge
ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Kardashian, CiaraPorn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges; Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus in video; Russell Wilson, Ciara fund charter school in..
USATODAY.com
NFL highlights: Arizona's overtime win over Seattle; D.K. Metcalf makes incredible tackleCBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joined CBSN to break down Week 7 of the NFL season, including Bill Belichick's decision to bench Cam Newtown and a..
CBS News
With Billions at Stake, New York Sues Trump Over ‘Anarchist’ LabelNew York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., all so-called “anarchist jurisdictions,” are trying to stop the Trump administration from withholding federal..
NYTimes.com
Pittsburgh City in western Pennsylvania
Trump campaign seeks new PA votersTrump's campaign pivots to Pennsylvania strongholds such as the suburbs around Pittsburgh to recruit new voters to counter an erosion of support in other parts..
USATODAY.com
Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial statePresident Trump blanketed Pennsylvania with three separate stops in hopes of turning out longtime Republicans and overcoming Democratic presidential nominee Joe..
CBS News
Hundreds of thousands of people didn’t have to dieIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
If you take the typical death toll in the United States in a typical year and add the population of..
The Verge
USA TODAY Sports' Week 7 NFL picks: Do Steelers or Titans fall from ranks of unbeaten?It's rare for two 5-0 teams to meet this late in season, but there might be more than a perfect start at stake for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this