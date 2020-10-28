Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ as Google deal under threat – FT

9to5Mac Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Speculation about plans for an Apple search engine to compete with Google has been around for many years now, ever since the company was first seen to be using its own web crawler back in 2014. Apple confirmed the existence of the Applebot crawler in 2015.

A report in the Financial Times claims that Apple is now ‘stepping up’ efforts to create its own search engine as its lucrative deal with Google comes under threat …

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DuckDuckGo Wants More Choice in Search Engines Amid Google Suit [Video]

DuckDuckGo Wants More Choice in Search Engines Amid Google Suit

DuckDuckGo looks to take up more space in the search engine industry after the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Google for monopolizing practices. Gabriel Weinberg, founder and CEO of DuckDuckGo joined..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:39Published
DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads [Video]

DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads

DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:37Published
U.S. sues Google, says breakup may be needed [Video]

U.S. sues Google, says breakup may be needed

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Google's search engine deal with Apple a centerpiece of DOJ lawsuit

 Google's deal with Apple to maintain its standing as the default search engine for iOS devices is reportedly at the heart of a recent Justice Department lawsuit...
AppleInsider

Report: Apple 'Stepping Up Efforts' to Develop Alternative to Google Search

 Apple is "stepping up efforts" to develop its own search technology as U.S. antitrust authorities target a lucrative deal between Apple and Google that keeps...
MacRumours.com

Google worked as '1 company' with Apple, paying the iPhone maker up to $12 billion for a search engine deal that disadvantaged competitors, US antitrust suit claims

 The US Department of Justice estimates Google pays Apple between $8 billion and $12 billion a year to appear as the iPhone's default search engine.
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

iM4CH3T3

#WeAlliPhoneFamily RT @9to5mac: Apple search engine efforts 'stepping up' as Google deal under threat – FT https://t.co/hU8yLCg2Mi by @benlovejoy 5 minutes ago

Whitehead4Jeff

Jeff Whitehead Apple search engine efforts 'stepping up' as Google deal under threat – FT https://t.co/TkZFsE5H0b via @benlovejoy 28 minutes ago

Forbes_MENA_

Forbes Middle East Apple is intensifying long-standing efforts to beat Google at its own game by building its own rival search engine… https://t.co/VahnF6BMOc 33 minutes ago

CLHauk

Chris Hauk Report: Apple ‘Stepping Up’ Efforts to Develop Google Search Engine Replacement https://t.co/ppVujndAWk https://t.co/CU7FT4HRfm 42 minutes ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @NcsVentures: | Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ claims FT report | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/NsSs3XI7Vo 44 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security | Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ claims FT report | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/NsSs3XI7Vo 46 minutes ago

AppleRTweet

AppleRetweetBot RT @exworld3: Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ as Google deal under threat – FT https://t.co/yqFXKtw3N4 #Apple 47 minutes ago

exworld3

eXWorld Technology News Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ as Google deal under threat – FT https://t.co/yqFXKtw3N4 #Apple 48 minutes ago