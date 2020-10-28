Protect your Mac and PC with 1-year Norton 360 subscriptions from $15 (Up to 50% off) Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Norton 360 security software packages starting at *$14.99 *for the three device 1-year subscription. Everything in the sale will download for free to your Mac or PC after purchase. Usually fetching $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $5 under previous price cuts, and marks a new all-time low. This auto-renewing subscription will protect three of your Mac and PC devices from viruses, malware, and other threats while also including password management features and 50GB of secure cloud storage. Over 760 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



