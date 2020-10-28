Microsoft made an Xbox Series X fridge that it’s giving away
Microsoft first revealed the Xbox Series X nearly a year ago, and the internet went wild and immediately compared it to a fridge. A meme was born, and Microsoft embraced it to reassure us all that the Series X is, in fact, smaller than a fridge. Microsoft has now embraced the meme even further and actually created... an Xbox Series X fridge.
This fridge is a 1:1 replica of the Xbox Series X, measuring more than six feet tall and weighing 400 pounds. It even has an Xbox logo at the front that lights up, and the Xbox Series X boot sound fires up when you use the disc drive slot to open the fridge door. The fridge glows green inside, because why not.
Snoop Dogg and his Xbox Series X fridge.
While Microsoft values this...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth line of home video game consoles
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on November 10th, thanks to EA PlayJedi: Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis fighting a stormtrooper. | Image: EA
EA Play subscribers will get unlimited access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen..
The Verge
EA reveals next-gen plans for Star Wars: Squadrons, Apex Legends, and morePhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Electronic Arts has confirmed details on how some of its most popular titles will perform on the PlayStation 5, Xbox..
The Verge
Razer’s Kaira Pro is a feature-packed headset for the latest Xbox consolesThe less expensive Kaira lacks the Bluetooth and RGB backlighting found in the $150 Kaira Pro. | Razer
Razer has announced two wireless gaming..
The Verge
Apple TV Is Coming to Xbox Consoles
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Microsoft American technology company
Good hardware features don’t require advanced technology, just clever designersImage: Sony
Hello again, friends. The Processor newsletter is back after a not-so-brief hiatus caused by the absolutely frenetic pace of hardware..
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is down to $650 right nowPhoto by Brennan King / The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are down to the lowest prices yet at Microsoft’s eBay Store. This brings the..
The Verge
The different strategies of Microsoft and Sony’s next-generation consolesThe Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Choosing between a console is a more philosophical choice..
The Verge
Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10thApple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One,..
The Verge
Snoop Dogg American rapper
Snoop Dogg And Rosario Dawson Team Up For New Game Show
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson & More Set to Judge TBS Talent Competition | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:04Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this