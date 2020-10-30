Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscription Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

There are any number of VPN services you can use to help protect your privacy and security with an encrypted internet connection, and now Google has its own. Well, technically, it already did, but only for Google Fi cellular subscribers on Android smartphones. Now, the company's announcing it'll throw in an Android-based VPN free of charge to any 2TB Google One cloud storage subscriber in the US — and will expand to iOS, Windows and Mac and other countries "in the coming months."As you can see in the image above, you'll need to be on the 2TB Google One plan which costs $9.99 a month or $99 per year, so it's not exactly a free VPN. But if you're interested, this Google GIF shows you how to turn it on:


