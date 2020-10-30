|
Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscription
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
There are any number of VPN services you can use to help protect your privacy and security with an encrypted internet connection, and now Google has its own. Well, technically, it already did, but only for Google Fi cellular subscribers on Android smartphones. Now, the company’s announcing it’ll throw in an Android-based VPN free of charge to any 2TB Google One cloud storage subscriber in the US — and will expand to iOS, Windows and Mac and other countries “in the coming months.”
As you can see in the image above, you’ll need to be on the 2TB Google One plan which costs $9.99 a month or $99 per year, so it’s not exactly a free VPN. But if you’re interested, this Google GIF shows you how to turn it on:
A new...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Google American technology company
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
For Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business is boomingLatest sales and profit figures from America's big tech companies exceed Wall Street expectations.
BBC News
Big Tech, recovered from pandemic, reports record earningsAmazon's profits tripled from a year ago, while Facebook and Google rode a major rebound in ad spending.
CBS News
YouTube brings in $5 billion in ad revenue as Alphabet and Google bounce backIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google parent company Alphabet’s third quarter revenue increased 14 percent from the year before, led by a..
The Verge
Google One Subscription service developed by Google that offers expanded cloud storage
Google Fi Mobile virtual network operator owned by Google
Google will sell you a $349 Pixel 4A for $216 over two yearsYou can now buy the Pixel 4A from Google for just $9 per month over 24 months as part of the new Google Fi phone subscription program. That monthly cost means..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this