Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscription

The Verge Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscriptionThere are any number of VPN services you can use to help protect your privacy and security with an encrypted internet connection, and now Google has its own. Well, technically, it already did, but only for Google Fi cellular subscribers on Android smartphones. Now, the company’s announcing it’ll throw in an Android-based VPN free of charge to any 2TB Google One cloud storage subscriber in the US — and will expand to iOS, Windows and Mac and other countries “in the coming months.”

As you can see in the image above, you’ll need to be on the 2TB Google One plan which costs $9.99 a month or $99 per year, so it’s not exactly a free VPN. But if you’re interested, this Google GIF shows you how to turn it on:

A new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Made by Google products go green with recycled materials

Made by Google products go green with recycled materials 01:13

 Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that they have achieved it early, The Verge reported. According to Google sustainability systems architect...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead [Video]

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

For Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business is booming

 Latest sales and profit figures from America's big tech companies exceed Wall Street expectations.
BBC News

Big Tech, recovered from pandemic, reports record earnings

 Amazon's profits tripled from a year ago, while Facebook and Google rode a major rebound in ad spending.
CBS News

YouTube brings in $5 billion in ad revenue as Alphabet and Google bounce back

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google parent company Alphabet’s third quarter revenue increased 14 percent from the year before, led by a..
The Verge

Google One Subscription service developed by Google that offers expanded cloud storage


Google Fi Mobile virtual network operator owned by Google

Google will sell you a $349 Pixel 4A for $216 over two years

 You can now buy the Pixel 4A from Google for just $9 per month over 24 months as part of the new Google Fi phone subscription program. That monthly cost means..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman [Video]

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman

For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:21Published
Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine [Video]

Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine

Business Insider reports that Apple is creating its own search engine. Apple's move is in response to the Department of Justice anti-trust investigation into Google. The Financial Times says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Meets The Sherman Act – OpEd

Google Meets The Sherman Act – OpEd “Ambition is the subtlest Beast of the Intellectual and Moral Field,” wrote John Adams to his son, John Quincy Adams, in January, 1794. “It is wonderfully...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •TechCrunch

Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscription

Google is bringing its own VPN to desktops and phones with $9.99 Google One subscription There are any number of VPN services you can use to help protect your privacy and security with an encrypted internet connection, and now Google has its own....
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchEnergy Daily9to5Google

'Who the hell are you?', US lawmakers scold Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs over the idea of free speech

 "Baloney!", "sham!" and "who the hell are you" scoldings dominated a Senate hearing on Wednesday where the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google took heat in a...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this