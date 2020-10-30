Columbia’s Fall Web Specials are 60% off from $14: Jackets, boots, more Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Columbia’s Fall Web Specials are currently* 60% off** *when you apply promo code *FALL60* at checkout. This is a great way to update your fall and winter outwear with deals on jackets, pullovers, boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s SH/FT Waterproof Hiking Boots that are marked down to *$60*. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style would be a perfect gift idea for the holiday season and you can choose from four color options. They also have a cushioned insole to promote traction and have a unique outsole that helps to grip the ground and give you traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to Columbia’s Holiday Gifting List here.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall



The perfect temperature for fall is 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to new research.And we're currently in the peak of fall: the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the first two weeks of October are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on October 12, 2020 American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic



In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on October 9, 2020 Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Temperatures will warm around 20 degrees today from the morning lows as we wake up to frosty conditions away from the lakeshore. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light northwest.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:07 Published on October 2, 2020

