The scooter battle for New York City is on

TechCrunch Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
New York City, one of the most coveted shared micromobility markets in the industry, has released its request for interest in its electric scooter pilot, officially kicking off what promises to be a competitive battle among companies vying for a chance to operate their businesses in the city. The city also released a request for […]
