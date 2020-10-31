Global  
 

FBI, Homeland Security detail how Iranian hackers stole US voter data

engadget Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
US officials are shedding more light on how Iran-linked hackers stole voter info to send intimidating emails to Democrat voters. The FBI and Homeland Security’s CISA have issued an advisory (via Bleeping Computer) explaining the campaign, which ran f...
