BMW will unveil its iNext electric SUV on November 11th

engadget Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
BMW will at last show off the production design of its iNext electric vehicle on November 11th. The automaker, which announced the SUV in 2018, is hosting a digital version of its NextGen event next week.As if BMW hasn't teased the EV enough, a six-e...
News video: BMW 330e Touring Plug-in Hybrid Driving Video

BMW 330e Touring Plug-in Hybrid Driving Video 01:44

 The BMW Group now offers the world's largest selection of premium automobiles with an electrified drive system. 21 electrified models (Full Electric and Plug-in Hybrid) and 71 with 48-volt mild hybrid technology are available on the Italian market. With a ten-year sustainability plan, the BMW...

