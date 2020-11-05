Watch SpaceX launch an updated GPS satellite for the Space Force
Thursday night, SpaceX is slated to launch a new, upgraded GPS satellite for the US Space Force from Cape Canaveral, Florida — the latest spacecraft intended to help modernize the current GPS fleet. This will be the fourth GPS satellite of its kind to launch in the last three years, and the third one to be launched by SpaceX.
The satellite going up on this flight is GPS III SV04, which will become one of 31 primary GPS satellites in orbit. This vehicle is part of a new block of GPS III spacecraft intended to slowly replace the current aging GPS vehicles. Built by Lockheed Martin, these GPS III satellites are supposed to be three times more accurate than their predecessors and have more advanced “anti-jamming” capabilities to prevent...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Space Force Space service branch of the United States Armed Forces
Space Force's second-in-command Gen. David D. Thompson tests positive for COVID-19Thompson, the Space Force's vice chief of space operations, was tested after a close family member who he was in contact with also tested positive.
USATODAY.com
GPS Block III GPS III satellites
SpaceX American private aerospace company
Rocket Lab’s next launch will feature a rocket recovery dress rehearsalRocket Lab’s Electron rocket. | Image: Rocket Lab
On Rocket Lab’s next launch to space, the company plans to go through all of the necessary steps..
The Verge
SpaceX, Face BlindnessBillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wants his company, SpaceX, to build America's next manned spacecraft; Also, Imagine you couldn't recognize people's faces, and..
CBS News
White House officials considered Elon Musk for coronavirus ad campaignPhoto by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Elon Musk was among the celebrities that Trump administration officials tried to woo for a..
The Verge
SpaceX engine swap should clear way for astronaut launchSpaceX is replacing two suspect engines in the Falcon 9 rocket that will boost four astronauts to the space station.
CBS News
Cape Canaveral, Florida City in Florida
Space station at 20 years of people living in orbitCAPE CANAVERAL, Florida－The International Space Station was a cramped, humid, puny three rooms when the first crew moved in. Twenty years and 241 visitors..
WorldNews
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Eta could hit Florida next week as a tropical stormTropical Depression Eta was expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head toward Cuba and Florida over the weekend and into early next week.
USATODAY.com
Fox's Arizona call for Biden flipped the mood at Trump headquartersWASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - With Florida looking red early on Tuesday night (Nov 3), President Donald Trump and his advisers thought they were witnessing a repeat of..
WorldNews
Clearwater man threatened to kill Gov. DeSantis, Florida senators and Trump supporters, police says
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:30Published
Lockheed Martin Aerospace and defense manufacturer
UK retakes control of nukes from Lockheed Martin
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
China says it will impose sanctions on Boeing and Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms salesHong Kong (CNN Business)Beijing said Monday that it will impose sanctions on American companies — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon — that have..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this