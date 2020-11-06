Mary Trump says President Donald Trump is likely 'desperate' right now as he has 'no one to bail him out'
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, said Trump is likely "desperate" as victory in the election appeared to recede form view for him.
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, said Trump is likely "desperate" as victory in the election appeared to recede form view for him.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources