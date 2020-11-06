Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary Trump says President Donald Trump is likely 'desperate' right now as he has 'no one to bail him out'

Business Insider Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, said Trump is likely "desperate" as victory in the election appeared to recede form view for him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How the counts are shaping up in other battleground states [Video]

How the counts are shaping up in other battleground states

Everything is changing by the minute. Pennsylvania has taken an approximate 5,000 point lead for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:34Published
Biden takes the lead in Georgia, Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania [Video]

Biden takes the lead in Georgia, Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is poised to take the lead this morning in Pennsylvania as well if trends continue.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:08Published
Biden takes the lead in Georgia [Video]

Biden takes the lead in Georgia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's once-sizeable lead in the state of Georgia, though the state remains too close to call...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Cook Political Report Editor Predicts Likely Biden Victory

 Political commentator Dave Wasserman, who was one of the few experts to correctly forecast President Donald Trump's surprise victory four years ago, has sent out...
Newsmax