Star Wars toys, apparel, more from $5.50 in today’s Gold Box

9to5Toys Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Star Wars Toys and Apparel. Prices start at *$5.48* in today’s sale. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Star Wars: the Mandalorian 6-piece Enamel Pin Set for *$15.25*. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 6-piece set delivers The Child in a handful of fun and mischievous poses that can be put just about anywhere to show off your Star Wars fandom. It’s an Amazon-exclusive that’s rarely been discounted so far and has stellar ratings from over 525 reviewers. You’ll find even more Star Wars toys deals down below in today’s sale.

