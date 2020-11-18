Global  
 

Amazon's Dockers Sale takes up to 40% off pants, shirts, more from $7 Prime shipped

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off * Dockers men’s apparel. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants for *$20.29 Prime shipped*. These classic pants are regularly priced at up to $35 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style will elevate any look and you can choose from several color options. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and features wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from regular or big and tall sizing. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

