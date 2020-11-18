Amazon’s Dockers Sale takes up to 40% off pants, shirts, more from $7 Prime shipped
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off * Dockers men’s apparel. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants for *$20.29 Prime shipped*. These classic pants are regularly priced at up to $35 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style will elevate any look and you can choose from several color options. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and features wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from regular or big and tall sizing. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.
Amazon Launches
Online Pharmacy Service.
Amazon has announced their entry
into the $300 billion pharmacy market
with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy. .
Customers over the age of 18
in 45 states will now be able
to order prescription medication
for home delivery.
Hawaii, Illinois,...
Business Insider and the Financial Times are reporting that Amazon is laying off dozens of R&D and manufacturing staff. The staff are working on delivery drone service Amazon Prime Air. The company is..
People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to..